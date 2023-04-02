Royal Caribbean Group Releases Annual Seastainability Report

Royal Caribbean Group released its 15th annual Seastainability Report outlining the company’s progress and performance across its three wholly owned brands – Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises.

“As we advance on our sustainability journey, our strategic priorities remain rooted in creating business value and uplifting our employees, guests and the communities we visit,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group. “Through collaboration and innovation, we continue to make great strides in our commitment to delivering great vacation experiences responsibly.”

The targets in the report highlight Royal Caribbean Group’s progress in reducing emissions, promoting the safety of guests and employees and the commitment to sustainability and protecting the oceans.

According to the 2022 Seastainability Report, one of the short-term goals is to reduce carbon intensity by double digits by 2025 compared to 2019. Other key targets of the 2022 report include:

Signing an agreement with Mærsk McKinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping;

Completing the first renewable diesel pilot in the U.S. on the Navigator of the Seas;

Launching the world’s first net-zero cruise terminal in Galveston, Texas;

Creating a new Executive Diversity Council to prioritize DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) initiatives;

Achieving gender pay equity with 99.98 percent of women equally compensated compared to male employees at Royal Caribbean Group

Launching the Royal Caribbean Kickstarter Program to support tourism related entrepreneurs in The Bahamas

Increasing the number of sustainable tours certified by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC);

Growing the company’s sustainable seafood sourcing – 83 percent Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and 75 percent Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) certified

Renewing its partnership with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and committing an additional $5 million to preserve ocean health

Detailed Royal Caribbean Group’s 2022 Seastainability Report can be found here www.royalcaribbeangroup.com/sustainability.