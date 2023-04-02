Royal Caribbean Completes Winter Season in Australia

Royal Caribbean International recently completed its 2022-2023 program in Australia. The successful winter season in the region included two Quantum Class ships, the Quantum of the Seas and the Ovation of the Seas.

Sailing in Australia for the first time, the Quantum debuted in Brisbane. Between early November and mid-April, the 2014-built cruise ship offered itineraries to varied destinations in Queensland, Tasmania and the South Pacific.

The Quantum’s schedule also included a series of three- and four-night cruises to nowhere, in addition to a special voyage to New Zealand.

Sailing in March, the 13-night itinerary featured visits to Bay of Islands, Auckland, Tauranga, Napier, Wellington and Picton.

The Ovation of the Seas, meanwhile, arrived in Sydney in late October for a series of two- to 12-night cruises to Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific.

Marking Royal Caribbean’s return to the region, the 4,100-guest vessel offered varied itineraries to popular ports of call including Hobart, Adelaide, Wellington, Napier, Vanuatu and New Caledonia.

Both ships are currently sailing repositioning cruises to North America. After leaving Brisbane on April 12, the Quantum is offering a 17-night transpacific cruise to Hawaii. The sailing will be followed by a ten-night itinerary to Vancouver.

Upon completing its last sailing in Australia on April 15, the Ovation sailed from Sydney for an 18-night itinerary to Hawaii. From Honolulu, the ship departs on a nine-night cruise to Vancouver.

Starting in October, Royal Caribbean International’s 2023-24 season in Australia will include three ships.

In addition to the Quantum of the Seas and the Ovation of the Seas, the Brilliance of the Seas is also set to sail in the region.

Replacing the Enchantment of the Seas, the Radiance-Class vessel will offer five- to 18-night cruises departing from Sydney. Itineraries include visits to different ports of call in Australia, Southeast Asia, the South Pacific, New Zealand and more.