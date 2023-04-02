Rotterdam Sets Sail on Holland America’s 150th Anniversary Crossing

Holland America Line is celebrating its 150th Anniversary with a unique transatlantic crossing.

Setting sail from New York City today, the commemorative sailing takes place onboard the Rotterdam VII and includes a series of special events and activities, according tot he company.

Cruising to the Netherlands and England, the itinerary of the 13-day cruise includes visits to Portsmouth and Dover, in addition to eight full days at sea.

According to Holland America Line, the route was designed to recreate the inaugural voyage of the original Rotterdam but sail on a reverse order.

The celebratory cruise also features a special celebration in Rotterdam, where passengers are set to disembark later this month.

When the Rotterdam arrives at the Dutch port on April 18, 2023, it will be received with a “grand welcome,” Holland America said, marking the company’s actual 150th birthday in the city where it was founded in 1873.

The 99,000-ton vessel then spends the night docked at the Cruise Port Rotterdam, allowing guests and the city of Rotterdam to help mark the historic milestone at an evening event on board.

Onboard, the themed voyage will also include dining menus and entertainment inspired by Holland America Line’s history, in addition to a lineup of selected guest speakers and a special enrichment programming.

Following the 2016-built Koningsdam and 2018-built Nieuw Statendam, the Rotterdam VII entered service in 2021 as the third ship in Holland America Line’s Pinnacle class.

Designed with enhanced amenities and features, the ship offers new venues, such as the Rolling Stone Rock Room, where guests are able to relive the rock history with iconic hits performed by live bands and musicians.

The 2,660-guest vessel also offers over ten different dining experiences, including the Grand Dutch Café, a nod to Holland America Line’s heritage, and the company’s trademark steakhouse Pinnacle Grill.