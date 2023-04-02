Road Scholar Announces Floating Cruise Campus Programs

Road Scholar announced the Floating Campus, a new series of chartered shipboard learning adventures around the world.

“For our Floating Campus collection, we have carefully selected mid-sized ships that are ideal for the regions where they will be sailing,” said Road Scholar’s Chief Program Officer, Maeve Hartney.

“Road Scholar is a nonprofit organization with an educational mission and participants can expect to do lots of learning both onboard the ship and during field trips on land.”

Ships that will participate in the Floating Campus include Albatros Expeditions’ Ocean Albatros, American Queen Voyages’ American Countess and Croisi Europe’s MV La Belle des Oceans on charter deals.

Participants onboard the American Countess can learn about American music history while sailing along the Mississippi River, those onboard the Ocean Albatros can learn in Iceland or Scotland while guests on La Belle des Oceans can immerse themselves in the island of Corsica and learn about its art, culture, cuisine, history and more.

There will be two full-time instructors on every Floating Campus, sharing their expertise on topics. Road Scholars can look forward to lectures, field trips as well as Q&A and discussions.

“The vision for these programs is to create a college campus for older adults on the water,” added Hartney. “The special camaraderie that comes along with traveling amongst a community of other lifelong learners is what makes these Adventures Afloat particularly special.”

Participants will be divided into smaller groups and will be able to choose between two activity levels, depending on their physical ability. All programs are open for enrollment and will launch in 2024. Prices start at $5,999 per person in a double cabin.

Road Scolar’s Floating Campus will be featured on the following voyages: