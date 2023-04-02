Resorts World One Arrives in Kaohsiung

Resorts World Cruises’ Resorts World One arrived in Kaohsiung on April 4, according to a press release.

To celebrate the arrival of the ship, a double celebration was held including a special Lion Dance performance for the disembarking guests and a celebratory event onboard the ship with over 500 attendees.

Present were representatives of local authorities, the media, travel and business partners, as well as Resorts World Cruises representatives including the CEO and Executive Director Colin Au, President, Michael Goh and the senior management staff.

Carrying about 2,400 passengers, the Resorts World One departed on the same day from the Kaohsiung Harbour Pier embarking on a special three-day/two-night cruise to Hong Kong as part of its maiden voyage.

“On behalf of Resorts World Cruises, we are delighted that the Resorts World One has arrived in Kaohsiung today and will take the lead in supporting the inbound and outbound cruise tourism for the city, including for the Fly-Cruise sector. The option to debark in Kaohsiung for an extended land stay will definitely create more opportunities that are convenient for inbound travelers to discover more of Kaohsiung and other cities in Taiwan for a longer span of time,” said Mr. Michael Goh, president of Resorts World Cruises.

The Resorts World One will depart twice a week from Kaohsiung to both domestic and international destinations. Sailings include the four-day roundtrip cruise to Penghu and Hong Kong departing on Mondays and the 5five-day cruise to Hong Kong departing on Thursdays with the option to debark the next day in Hong Kong for a two-night stay before rejoining the ship on Sundays to reach Kaohsiung on Monday.