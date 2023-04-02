Queen Anne Crowned with Red and Black Cunard Funnel

Cunard celebrated a significant construction milestone when the Queen Anne was crowned with

Cunard’s iconic red and black funnel at Fincantieri on April 14, according to a statement.

The milestone is known as the funnel lift and brings the ship one step closer to its inaugural voyage in May 2024.

Angus Struthers, senior vice president of Cunard, said: “We are thrilled to mark this important milestone in the construction of Queen Anne. The installation of the funnel is a significant step in the building process and brings the ship one step closer to joining our fleet. For Cunard, the distinctive red and black funnel is an iconic symbol of our heritage and will be one of Queen Anne’s most recognizable features.”

Cunard’s red and black funnels have adorned its fleet for the past 150 years and the design is the work of Robert Napier, the shipyard owner who built some of Cunard’s first ships.

Cunard’s newest ship, the 3,000-guest Queen Anne, will span 14 decks and feature the largest curated art collection at sea. The ship will offer Cunard’s recognizable experiences such as five-star dining options with White Star Service, spa facilities and new entertainment venues.

The Queen Anne will embark on its inaugural voyage sailing roundtrip from Southampton departing on May 24, 2024. During the 14-night sailing, guests will be able to explore Kirkwall as well as remnants of Greenock’s industrial history. Prices start at £4,999 based on two sharing a Princess Grill Suite.