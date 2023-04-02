Quark Expeditions Announces Snow Hill Promise for 2023 Voyages

Quark Expeditions has launched the Snow Hill Promise to provide peace of mind: if guests don’t reach the legendary Snow Hill colony in 2023, they will receive 50% off any applicable Arctic or Antarctic voyage in 2024, the company said, in a press release.

“We have the deepest Snow Hill experience in the industry,” said Thomas Lennartz, vice president of sales and client experience for Quark Expeditions. “We were the first to reach its emperor penguin rookery in 2004, and we have successfully landed more people there than anyone else.”

“With our mastery of this expedition comes respect for its challenges, and if even we can’t get there we’ll go to both ends of the earth to make it up to our guests,” said Lennartz. “Visit Snow Hill, or book at 50 percent off for an expedition with us next year.”

The promise is available to all guests booked on Emperor Penguin Quest: Expedition to Snow Hill in November 2023

“With the best team and Ultramarine’s unmatched helicopter capability, Quark Expeditions will do everything possible to land guests at Snow Hill. If conditions mean that this doesn’t happen, guests will still revel in the once-in-a-lifetime wonders of the Weddell Sea and explore the seventh continent’s eastern Peninsula, but with the added benefit of a return to the polar region of their choice at 50% off in 2024,” the company said in a statement.