Princess Cruises Reveals Coronation-themed Events

Princess Cruises has revealed coronation-themed events onboard its two UK-based ships, the Sky Princess and Regal Princess ahead of the crowning of King Charles III next month.

Guests onboard both ships can watch live coverage of The Coronation Service at Westminster on May 6 while The Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle will be broadcast on the Movies Under the Stars jumbotron. Additionally, guests can enjoy an onboard version of The Biggest Street Party on the top deck.

Travelers onboard the Sky Princess and Regal Princess can enjoy Royal Afternoon Tea complete with delicacies such as Victoria sponge cake. Snacks such as fish and chips, sausage rolls, and trifle will be served in World Fresh Marketplace while strawberries and Pimms will be available on the top deck.

Other special events include the presence of guest speaker Grant Harrold, former butler of the King, who will join the Regal Princess between May 3 and 5 and the Sky Princess between May 6 and 13.

In addition, the Piazza onboard both ships will be decorated in Royal colors while guests can wear Royal red, white and blue for the evening.

When the Regal Princess calls in Holyhead in Wales on May 6, guests can experience the atmosphere of the historical moment.

Guests aboard the Sky Princess can enjoy a range of special events such as the “Royal Variety Show” in the Princess Theatre, as well as “Royal Trivia” in Princess Live!.