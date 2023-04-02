Princess Cruises Kicks Off 7-Ship Alaska Season

Princess Cruises is ready for a big 2023 Alaska season with seven ships sailing 14 cruise itineraries including the Discovery Princess, Royal Princess, Ruby Princess, Majestic Princess, Grand Princess, Crown Princess and Sapphire Princess.

“Welcoming guests at the start of the Alaska season is always one of the most highly anticipated events of the year because we know they are going to have one of the most memorable travel experiences,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

“Each season, we’re passionate about enhancing our programs to offer one of the most destination-focused programs available and for 2023, we’ve crafted some amazing Wild for Alaska Seafood dishes that will leave guests dreaming of coming back.”

The cruise line is also introducing an expanded Wild for Alaska Seafood menu across the Princess fleet Alaska this season, and a new Garden-to-Table menu for cruisetour guests staying at the Fairbanks Princess Riverside Lodge. Guests can enjoy a rich beverage program including coffee and hot chocolate-based drinks, frozen drinks, Alaskan wines, beer, cocktails, and other creations.

Princess Cruises first introduced the Wild for Alaska Seafood menu in 2022, offering fresh locally sourced Alaska seafood dishes and spirits. Featured seafood dishes Alaska salmon such as King (Chinook), Sockeye and Coho, wild Alaska cod, halibut and rockfish among other varieties.

The 2023 Alaska cruise season includes 14 itineraries and guests choose among cruises ranging from seven to 11 days, departing from San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, B.C. and Anchorage (Whittier). Also offered are cruisetours which give guests an opportunity to explore Alaska more deeply by combining cruisetours with land tour options.

Guests can look forward to visiting the Glacier Bay National Park, College Fjord, Hubbard Glacier, Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier or Tracy Arm Fjord. Travelers can also choose from more than 150 shore excursions.