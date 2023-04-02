Princess Cruises Announces Dinner with Caymus Vineyards

Princess Cruises announced that it is working with Caymus Vineyards for a new Caymus Vineyards Winemaker Dinner, available on Princess ships sailing North America cruises by the end of April and fleetwide worldwide by late May, according to a statement.

“Our new Caymus Vineyards Winemaker Dinner further elevates the Princess culinary experience and wonderfully showcases the elegance of cruising,” said Sami Kohen, Princess Cruises vice president of food and beverage.

“Our passionate culinary team and Chuck have curated what promises to deliver a deliciously memorable and tantalizing experience that will have our guests talking long after the last course and glass of wine are served.”

The exclusive dinner for 12 guests will be available in the Crown Grill specialty restaurant for $140 per person. It will feature a five-course menu created to complement the tasting notes of the wines. The dinner will be offered two to three times per sailing, depending on voyage length. Guests who are interested book their spot once onboard.

“We have an appreciation for family, friends, delicious food and great wine, along with the many connections between them,” said Chuck Wagner, Caymus Vineyards owner and winemaker.

“We love how Princess also recognizes that cruise travel fosters deeper relationships with its guests and the destinations they visit by sharing experiences around the table, and we’re thrilled to pour our wines and share our passion through a specially curated dinner with this beloved cruise line.”

Wagner personally selected the wines in collaboration with the Princess culinary team. In addition to Caymus Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, the dinner will include ‘The Walking Fool’ Red Blend, Mer Soleil Reserve Chardonnay, Sea Sun Pinot Noir and Emmolo Sparkling.

In addition to the new dinner, Caymus Vineyards is also working on an updated wine menu for Princess Cruises and will curate the cruise line’s Crown Grill steakhouse, chops and seafood specialty restaurant, along with wine pairing recommendations on the menu.