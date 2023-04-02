Port of Keelung Welcomes the First Post-Pandemic Homeport Call

The Port of Keelung welcomed the Oceania Cruises’ Nautica, marking the first post-pandemic homeport call by an international cruise ship in Taiwan as well as the third post-pandemic cruise ship call overall, according to a statement.

Before the Nautica, the ships that visited the port were Holland America Line’s Westerdam arriving on March 7, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ Seven Seas Explorer.

The Nautica set sail from Singapore calling in Malaysia, the Philippines, Kaohsiung, and Hualien before arriving in Keelung. Around half of the ship’s passengers disembarked in Keelung before another 230 passengers from 13 countries, including the United States, Canada, the UK, and Australia, embarked on the ship.

The Port reported that about 270 passengers of the Nautica have arrived and departed Keelung by ship, while 500 passengers have either arrived in or departed Taiwan as “fly-cruise” passengers