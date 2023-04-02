Port of Cork Welcomes the First Cruise Ship of 2023

The Port of Cork Company (PoCC) announced that it had welcomed the first cruise ship of 2023 with the arrival of the Ambience, which docked Cobh on Monday, April 10, according to a press release.

The ship arrived carrying about 1,792 passengers onboard. The ship departs the port on the same day, heading for the Isles of Scilly, where it is expected to arrive on April 11.

The Port of Cork Company is expecting approximately 100 cruise ship calls this year, which is an increase compared to 90 calls last year.

Conor Mowlds, chief commercial officer at the Port of Cork Company said: “The cruise sector plays a significant role in the growth and development of tourism and hospitality in Ireland, but particularly here in Cork. We were delighted to commence the 2023 cruise season with our first liner arriving in Cobh this Easter weekend, marking the beginning of a busy year for the port and for the local cruise liner, tourism and hospitality industries.”

Johanna Murphy, president of Cobh and Harbour Chamber said: “We are delighted to welcome cruise passengers and crew back to Cobh this season. As always, the cruise season brings a boost to everyone in Cobh and to the local harbor community, having a positive impact on trade and on the atmosphere here in the town. We look forward to all of the passengers and crew that will visit over the coming months.”