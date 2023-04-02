Phoenix Reisen Names New River Boat Alisa

The latest addition to Phoenix Reisen’s fleet of river boats, the Alisa, was named by Katharina Lisa Wüst on the banks of the Rhine on Friday, March 31.

Like her sister ships, the Alena, Andrea, Antonia and Asara, the latest ship comes to the Bonn-based cruise operator Phoenix Reisen from the Rijfers Nautical Management shipping company.

The 135-meter long newbuild offers up to 190 guests a modern atmosphere with two restaurants and a spacious sun deck, the company said. The 96 cabins on two decks are equipped with French balconies.

Phoenix Reisen Managing Director Benjamin Krumpen said after the christening: “We are very pleased that Katharina Lisa Wüst, as a private friend, has taken on the sponsorship of our Alisa with her middle name.”

Wüst wished the ship, the crew and the guests good wishes, and the newest Phoenix ship received the Christian blessing from Pastor Raimund Blanke.

The first guests are now on the maiden voyage sailing towards Koblenz. The ship will spend the 2023 season on the Rhine and Moselle with four and seven-day cruises.

In November 2023 there will be theme cruises with Captain Morten Hansen from the ARD documentary series Verrückt nach Meer. These river cruises with TV “celebrity” officers and crew on board are available from €399 per person.

Photo: Alisa christening by Katharina Lisa Wüst with Phoenix Reisen CEO Johannes Zurnieden.