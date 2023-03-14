Oceania Cruises Unveils Broadway-Caliber Entertainment on Vista

Oceania Cruises unveiled new entertainment options onboard its new ship, the Vista, with Broadway-caliber productions, according to a statement.

“With Vista, our first new ship in more than a decade, we have worked thoughtfully on how to raise the bar even higher on ourselves in every department,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises.

“Long renowned for our stunning design, exquisite culinary offerings and intriguing itineraries, it was time to put the same ‘wow’ into our entertainment programming. This new lineup is groundbreaking for us, and these three new productions are just the beginning. We are extremely excited to unveil our never-before-seen series of elevated entertainment for our guests to enjoy aboard Vista.”

In addition to introducing new dining offerings and accommodations, Oceania Cruises is launching three unique shows in May 2023, featuring Headliners, The Anchor Inn and Into the Night, productions featuring popular songs led by “Dancing with the Stars” choreographer Britt Stewart.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to develop innovative shows for Oceania Cruises, pushing limits on creativity and theatrics, assembling a star-studded team with credentials spanning television, movies, Broadway, the West End and beyond, resulting in programs that are truly fresh and fun for Vista,” shared Kai Alan Carrier, director of Artistic Theatrical Entertainment at Oceania Cruises.

“Knowing that our guests love recognizable songs and, more importantly, are lively and adventurous, I leaned forward with our offerings. The goal was to truly offer entertainment from a new perspective, which I know we have achieved.”

Into the Night, choreographed by Britt Stewart, is a dance-centric show mixing dance, style and design.

Headliners will take guests on a VIP concert journey with a cast performing some of the most famous songs in the world including songs by Cher, Celine Dion, the Bee Gees and Adele.

The Anchor Inn is a UK-centric performance of dancing and singing set in the Anchor Inn Pub, featuring hits by artists like Dusty Springfield, Rod Stewart, Madness, Shirley Bassey and Tom Jones.