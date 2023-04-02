Oceania Cruises Expands Its Free Land Programs

Oceania Cruises is expanding its Free Land Programs on select 2023 and 2024 sailings, according to a statement.

The free programs are available on 24 sailings reaching Africa, Asia, Australia, the Middle East and beyond. Guests who book a sailing by June 30, 2023, can lengthen their cruise to include pre-and post-cruise land programs with itineraries featuring over 600 destinations.

The programs are valued at up to $5,000 per stateroom and include visits to places such as the Cape Winelands, Taj Mahal and Jerusalem’s Old City.

“Our Land Programs are meant to deepen our guests’ experience by introducing them to the cultural and culinary discoveries, breathtaking landscapes, wildlife encounters and architectural awes of some of the world’s most faraway corners,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises. “We are thrilled to share our guests have the continued opportunity to dive further into several iconic destinations and do it for free through the extension of our Free Land Programs.”

Highlights include: