Ocean Explorer Makes Inaugural Visit to Trinidad

Vantage Travel’s Ocean Explorer made its inaugural visit to the port of Port of Spain carrying approximately 87 passengers onboard on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

A crest exchange was held onboard the ships and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Jasmine Pascal, officially welcomed passengers and crew members to Trinidad.

As per tradition, Pascal exchanged plaques with the Ocean Explorer’s captain, Jorge Ferdinez. The exchange was followed by a guided tour of the ship.

Also present during the ship’s tour were Carla Cupid, chief executive officer of Tourism Trinidad Limited; Terris Taylor, manager of cruise shipping, Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago; and Lesa Sharma, port agent for Perez y Cia Trinidad Ltd.

In addition to the Ocean Explorer, Port of Spain is expecting another 28 cruise calls during this season, bringing an estimated 62,000 visitors to the island. Out of all the cruise calls in Trinidad and Tobago this season, approximately four of them will be maiden voyages.

The Ocean Explorer arrived in Trinidad from Port of Kourou in Guiana and is currently en route to St. Georges, Grenada where it is expected to arrive on April 6.