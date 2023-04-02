Ocean Albatros On Its Way to Join Albatros Fleet

Albatros Expeditions announced that its newest ship, the Ocean Albatros, is on its way to join the fleet after delivery in China from SunStone and will embark on its inaugural expedition cruise to the Arctic in June.

“We are very excited to announce that our Ocean Victory’s sister ship, Ocean Albatros, is now fully underway from the building yard, joining our fleet of highly sustainable, modern and innovative state-of-the-art expedition vessels. Redefining the expedition voyage offering, she will provide our many guests with an unparalleled expedition experience, fully supporting a more sustainable and energy-efficient polar expedition cruise concept with the lowest carbon emissions per passenger than any other vessels in their class,” said Michael P. Elwert, president and CEO of Albatros Expeditions.

The Ocean Albatros is scheduled to cruise the Northern Hemisphere with sailings to Svalbard, Jan Mayen, Greenland and Iceland among other destinations.

The ship will set sail on its maiden voyage on June 15, 2023, departing from Longyearbyen. During this eight-day expedition cruise, guests can enjoy the Arctic landscapes of Svalbard while learning from expert guides and naturalists.

The Ocean Albatros features 94 sea-facing staterooms, two restaurants, numerous bars, lecture lounges, jacuzzies and a sauna among other amenities.

“Our Guests will find some amazing value and incredible itineraries onboard our two state-ofthe-art sister ships, Ocean Albatros and Ocean Victory. We constantly strive to achieve Service Delivery Excellence in our customer journey by taking a quality and “safety first” approach in everything we do. We always seek to leave a positive impact whilst offering life-changing and unforgettable Polar voyages to our guests,” added Søren Rasmussen, founder and chairman of Albatros Expeditions.