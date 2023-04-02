Norwegian Sets New Targets Towards Zero Emissions

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings launched an updated climate action strategy with short- and near-term greenhouse gas targets towards achieving net zero by 2050, according to a press release.

“We are proud to further refine and strengthen our climate action strategy and commitments including by setting milestone GHG intensity reduction targets which will guide us on our ambitious pursuit of net zero by 2050,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer-elect of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

“Every aspect of our business from shoreside to shipboard is responsible for doing their part to design, deliver and demonstrate results for decarbonization and our Board of Directors has reinforced this expectation by establishing shared accountability and tying incentives for our entire management team to this critical effort. We also recently took an important step forward on our pursuit of net zero by announcing the modification of two of our future Prima Class newbuilds to accommodate the use of green methanol in the future.”

The key components of the new targets include reducing greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 10 percent by 2026 and 25 percent by 2030. These include emissions from the company’s fleet islands and facilities as well as fuel- and energy-related activities. The new targets serve to support NCLH’s existing strategy for achieving net zero by 2050.

“We are also activating and mobilizing our full network of team members, ports and destinations, suppliers and partners, and guests to act now and join us on this transformative journey, further amplifying the efforts we could achieve on our own,” added Sommer.

The updated climate action strategy is centered around efficiency, innovation and collaboration. The company continues to invest in systems and technologies aimed at optimizing efficiency, such as HVAC system upgrades and waste heat recovery systems. NCLH is also working on long-term solutions including technologies that help support the ability to operate using green fuels.

The company has already completed tests of biofuel on several ships, using a blend of about 30 percent biofuel and 70 marine gas. Long term, NCLH is also planning on using green methanol which would result in a drastic reduction in emissions and up to 95 percent reduction in CO2 and has announced Prima ships five and six will be methanol ready.

Achieving net zero will require collaboration across the company’s network of stakeholders.

“We are encouraged to see the significant progress and momentum across sectors to decarbonize, but fundamental challenges continue to exist for the cruise industry to fully decarbonize by 2050,” said Jessica John, vice president of ESG, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

“Rather than waiting for these challenges to dissolve, our strategy is about acting now to implement solutions for efficiency today, innovate for future solutions and collaborate with our stakeholders along the way. Underpinning this strategy is good governance and effective risk management as we work to advance our climate action efforts and build our Company’s resilience.”