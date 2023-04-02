Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Breakaway’s 2025 Transatlantic Crossing

Norwegian Cruise Line is cancelling Norwegian Breakaway’s 2025 transatlantic crossing.

According to a letter sent to booked guests, the sailing – which was scheduled to depart on February 7 of that year – is no longer going ahead.

The cancellation is a result of a location change for the ship’s upcoming technical maintenance, the company explained.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” Norwegian Cruise Line said in its statement sent to guests.

Affected guests will receive a full monetary refund of the fare paid to the form of payment provided at the time of the reservation.

No further action is required from the passengers and the refunds will be automatically processed within 30 business days, Norwegian added.

Those who paid the reservation via a previously issued Future Cruise Credit (FCC), will have 100 percent of the FCC automatically reapplied to their Latitudes account.

Norwegian Cruise Line is also offering a further 10 percent discount for the affected guests. Issued in the form of a FCC for future voyages, the credit may be used and applied towards any published sailings through December 31, 2025.

Sailing from Miami to Spain, the cancelled cruise included an overnight visit to Ponta Delgada, in Portugal’s Azores Archipelago.

Before arriving in Barcelona, the 12-night itinerary also featured a total of nine full days at sea.

During the 2024-2025 winter, the Norwegian Breakaway is set to offer a series of five- to 11-cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas departing from PortMiami. Ports of call include Barbados, San Juan, Great Stirrup Cay and more.

After repositioning to Europe for the 2025 summer, the 2013-built cruise ship is set to offer a series of itineraries in the Mediterranean.

Sailing to Italy, Spain, France, Greece, Croatia, Malta and more, the nine- to 11-night cruises visit popular destinations in the region, such as Naples, Barcelona, Cannes, Corfu, Dubrovnik and Valletta.