National Geographic Names Milwaukee Best Place to Visit in 2023

National Geographic has named Milwaukee as one of the best destinations for travel in 2023 in its annual “Best of the World” list, according to a press release.

Milwaukee thus became one of only 25 such destinations, and one of only five in the United States to be featured in the list, curated by National Geographic Traveler editors from around the world in collaboration with National Geographic experts and expedition leaders.

“Milwaukee has every reason to be proud of this designation. It is particularly gratifying because of the global perspective Nat Geo provides when evaluating the ‘Best of the World’,” said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. “There is a lot to love in our city, and we should never lose sight of the fact that Milwaukee is a truly great place.”

Among the highlights of Milwaukee are the Deer District, the Riverwalk, Harley-Davidson Museum as well as the Bronzeville Center for the Arts.

National Geographic’s annual list presents travel destinations and experiences by five categories: family, adventure, culture, nature, and community. Milwaukee is highlighted in the list as a community of “back-thumping energy with a close-knit creative community that’s turning heads beyond the Great Lakes.”

“Milwaukee is home to many hidden gems that don’t get enough attention. Whether it is our museums, sports teams, breweries, restaurants, summer festivals, beaches, or Milwaukee County Parks System, we truly have something for everyone,” said County Executive David Crowley.

“In the last few years, these amenities have made our region a destination for large-scale events like the U.S. Triathlon, Red Bull Flugtag, and national political conventions. This prestigious designation will draw even more events and more travelers landing at MKE Airport to explore our world-class city.”