MSC to Offer Caribbean Fly-Cruises for the Brazilian Market in 2023-2024

After successfully resuming Caribbean fly-cruises for the Brazilian market this past winter, MSC Cruises will continue to offer the product during the 2023-2024 season.

Already available for bookings, the air-sea packages include not only seven-night cruises in the Southern and Eastern Caribbean, but also air and ground transportation.

According to MSC Cruises, the product allows Brazilian guests to explore the region easily and with comfort.”

Operated in partnership with local airlines, the fly-cruise packages feature six-hour charter flights linking São Paulo, the country’s biggest city, to Martinique, the homeport for the picked itineraries.

Departing from the Guarulhos International Airport, the flights also include an exclusive check-in counter, where the passengers will be greeted by MSC representatives.

After arriving in the Caribbean Island, the guests will be transported by the company directly to the ship, which will then sail a seven-night itinerary in the region.

After the cruise, MSC will transport the passengers back to the Martinique Airport, from where they will board another chartered flight to return to Brazil.

Set to be operated by the MSC Seaside, the included itineraries sail exclusively in the Caribbean, eliminating the need of any visas for the Brazilian public.

Sailing roundtrip from Fort-de-France, the 2017-built vessel offers three different week-long itineraries between early December 2023 and late March 2024.

The first includes visits to Point-a-Pitre, in Guadeloupe; Castries, in St. Lucia; Kingstown, in St. Vincent and the Grenadines; Bridgetown, in Barbados; and Saint George, in Grenada. The second, meanwhile, sails to Point-a-Pitre, in Guadeloupe; Rouseau, in Dominica; St. John’s, in Antigua and Barbuda; Basseterre, in St. Kitts and Nevis; and Philipsburg, in St. Maarten.

A third itinerary includes calls in Point-a-Pitre, in Guadeloupe; Castries, in St. Lucia; Port of Spain, in Trinidad and Tobago; Bridgetown, in Barbados; and St. George, in Grenada.