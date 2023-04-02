Life at Sea Cruises Announces Kari Tarnowski as CMO

Life at Sea Cruises announced that it has hired Kari Tarnowski as its chief marketing officer. Tarnowski, who has over 30 years of cruise and travel industry experience in marketing, will be responsible for the cruise line’s marketing strategy.

The company is offering a three-year world voyage aboard the Gemini.

“Kari’s extensive experience in the cruise industry and her background in luxury brands make her the perfect fit for Life at Sea Cruises,” said Mike Petterson, managing director of Life at Sea Cruises. “We are thrilled to have her on board to help us grow our brand and build a loyal customer base.”

Before joining Life at Sea Cruises, Tarnowski served as the senior vice president of marketing and sales at American Queen Voyages. She also held senior marketing roles at a number of cruise lines and other brands including Crystal Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Sandals and Beaches Resorts and Silversea Cruises.

Tarnowski will oversee the development and implementation of the cruise line’s marketing strategy including building customer loyalty and retention, generating demand, establishing partnerships and more.

“I’m excited to join Life at Sea Cruises and help bring their unique cruise experience to cruisers around the world,” Tarnowski said. “I look forward to working with the team to establish clear marketing goals and drive business growth.”