Kredel Named to IAATO Executive Committee

The International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO) announced the addition of Stefan Kredel to its Executive Committee, according to a statement.

IAATO Executive Committee Chair, Tudor Morgan, said: “Stefan’s breadth and depth of experience in polar matters will be a true asset to the association. I very much look forward to working with him over the following year.”

Kredel joined the IAATO community in 1998 as a lecturer of geology and paleontology onboard expedition ships.

Senior Director of Expedition Product and Itinerary Development with IAATO member Silversea, Kredel was appointed following IAATO’s Annual Meeting held from April 25 to 27 in Hamburg, Germany.

“I’m delighted to be able to support the objectives of IAATO from within the Executive Committee, in particular the challenges created by industry growth to continue our record of safe and environmentally responsible travel to Antarctica,” said Kredel.

Together with Tudor Morgan, Diana Galimberti, Sibrand Hassing, Brandon Harvey and John McKeon, Kredel will lead the organization in matters such as environmental and operational best practices and will make decisions on behalf of the membership where appropriate.