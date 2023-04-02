Hurtigruten Kicks Off Biggest Trade Incentive to Date

To celebrate the upcoming Travel Advisor Appreciation Day, Hurtigruten Expeditions just kicked off its biggest trade incentive to date, the “Buy One, Get One” and “Sell Three, Sail Free” deals.

“Our trusted advisors play such an integral role in Hurtigruten’s business. We want to express our gratitude with a promotion that benefits not only their clients but also our partners directly as well,” said Jeffrey Oar, president, Hurtigruten Americas.

“During this period, advisors can even combine both promotions, saving their clients a lot of money while earning themselves an unforgettable expedition adventure and experiencing our product first-hand.”

From April 3 through May 31, 2023, travel advisors can offer clients a ‘Buy One, Get One’ deal on selected Hurtigruten Expeditions’ most destinations, including Antarctica, Alaska, Greenland, the Galápagos, Iceland, and West Africa, launching later this year.

Travel dates range between April 18, 2023, and March 31, 2024. In addition to this offer, solo travelers can enjoy 50 percent off a full single-occupancy cruise fare.

Travel advisors that sell three cabins can also earn a free cruise, with free sailings available on most expedition cruises before December 31, 2024.

Hurtigruten’s deal is available for select Alaska, Greenland, Iceland, and Galápagos voyages departing between April 18 and December 30, 2023, as well as West Africa, the Canary Islands and Antarctica sailings departing between December 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024.