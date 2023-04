Holland America Line announced a brand new mascot onboard its ships, Lewie the Lion, to make its debut on King Willem-Alexander’s birthday on April 27, according to a press release.

The new mascot honors King’s Day in the Netherlands, celebrated as a national holiday. Traditionally, lions have been viewed as a national symbol of strength and courage to the people of the Netherlands.

Lewie the Lion will make his debut in gift shops across Holland America Line’s fleet of ships in late summer 2023.