Holland America Line Names Winner in Poster Design Contest

Holland America Line announced that Seattle resident Austin Thomas is the winner of its 150th-anniversary poster design contest.

The winner was chosen by a panel of Holland America Line team members.

“Congratulations to Austin on creating a poster that stood out not only for its eye-catching design but also how it perfectly reflects both our past and the brand we are today,” said Kacy Cole, vice president of marketing and e-commerce, Holland America Line. “We received so many amazing posters that honored our milestone birthday, and it’s clear that our fans know our history. Thank you to everyone who entered.”

To enter the contest, participants were asked to create a unique poster commemorating the cruise line’s 150th Anniversary. The prize is a seven-day Alaska cruise for two in a balcony stateroom.

The winning poster will be featured on Holland America Line’s social media channels, the winning poster will be on display at the Rotterdam cruise terminal on April 18 and 19 as Holland America Line celebrates its 150th anniversary.

“It was amazing to me that because Holland America Line has been making international voyages for so long, it’s impacting families in very different ways. I wanted to illustrate how excited a family immigrating to America in the 1800s might be to see a modern-day family able to travel and see the world for leisure. And vice versa. Holland America Line is still impacting families and giving them life-changing experiences 150 years later, but in a different way,” said Thomas.