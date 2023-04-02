Holland America Line Launches Online Database of Passenger Lists

In celebration of its 150th anniversary, Holland America Line is introducing an online resource that provides a personal look at the cruise line’s passenger lists dating back to the 1900s the cruise line’s connection to revealing immigration stories, according to a press release.

Center for Family History (CBG) partnered with Rotterdam City Archives spending three years digitizing the cruise line’s passenger logs from 1900 to 1969. Those interested can now access this database online by clicking on this link here.

Holland America Line’s online resource includes approximately 150,000 passenger logs and documents that can be accessed from home. The cruise line is encouraging everyone to search the database to find out if any of their ancestors may have sailed with Holland America Line during that time period. The list of alco includes a few well-known names.