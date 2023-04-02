Holland America Line Launches ‘Anniversary Sale’ Promotion

In celebration of its 150th anniversary on April 18, Holland America Line launched an Anniversary Sale with discounts, an onboard spending credit and reduced deposits on most summer sailings with departures in 2023 through spring 2024, according to a statement.

“Holland America Line’s 150th anniversary is an opportunity to show our guests how much we appreciate them, whether it’s through special onboard activities or amazing offers like the Anniversary Sale that make cruising with us an even more valuable vacation,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer, Holland America Line.

“Our milestone birthday this month is one that few companies ever reach, and we’re taking the year to celebrate Holland America Line and the historical significance of the brand.”

Travelers who book eligible sailings get up to 45 percent off cruise-only fares along with up to $150 onboard spending money per person, depending on stateroom category and length of cruise, and $150 reduced deposits. The benefits apply to bookings made by May 4, 2023.

Guests can use the onboard spending money for various experiences and amenities, including specialty dining, spa treatments, shore excursions, beverages, photographs, souvenirs and more.

The Anniversary Sale gives guests a chance to explore Alaska, the Caribbean, Mexico, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, Panama Canal, Canada/New England, Hawaii, South Pacific, South America and Antarctica, Australia and New Zealand.

The offer does not apply to Grand Voyages and sailings of four days or less.