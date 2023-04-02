Heineken Hosts Appreciation Night for Cruise Customers

Heineken Global Duty Free hosted an appreciation night for its cruise customers in Miami at Cervecería La Tropical attended by over 150 guests, according to a statement.

Christian Klimpke, global account manager cruises, Heineken Global Duty Free said: “It’s important for us at Heineken to show our appreciation to our customers and partners, especially as we celebrate the return of Cruise after the challenge of recent years. We had a fantastic evening in the lush surroundings of Cerveceria La Tropical, introducing Heineken Silver and catching up with our industry friends. We look forward to many more celebrations together.”

The event, organized by the Heineken team including Niek Vonk, manager, and Klimpke, global account manager cruises, took place on 30 March 2023, at the company’s newest joint venture brewery, Cervecería La Tropical in the heart of Wynwood.

The appreciation night was attended by all major cruise lines and included live music from Machaka, a Cuban Funk and Fusion Band, and a Caribbean-inspired menu of tapas bites.

Guests had the chance to take a tour of the brewery and taste the range of Cuban-inspired craft beers.

Photo: From left: Christian Klimpke, Heineken Global Account Manager, Cruises; Natalie Fernandez, Heineken Senior Manager Duty Free Americas; Jolanda van Amerongen, Customer Success Coördinator Heineken Global Duty Free Cruises, Nick Van Buuren Key Account Manager Cruises Heineken