Global Ports Holding Reveals Latest Updates in West Med

Global Ports Holding (GPH) revealed the latest updates on its ongoing projects in the West Mediterranean region including an update on the Alicante Cruise Port.

According to a press release, the port will be ready to welcome its first call on March 27. GPH revealed that with a planned investment of up to 2 million euros, the cruise terminal will undergo extensive modernization to enhance the guest experience. GPH expects a record-breaking year for Alicante in 2023.

Javier Rodriguez Sanchez, regional director West Mediterannean and Asia said: “We are proud to continue our commitment to sustainable and state-of-the-art cruise ports in the West Mediterranean region, providing exceptional guest experiences. Our ongoing projects in Alicante, Las Palmas, and Tarragona Cruise Ports, as well as exciting updates on Global Ports Services, demonstrate Global Ports Holding’s dedication to meeting the evolving needs of the cruise industry and exceeding expectations.”

Additionally, according to Alba Colet, commercial manager of Tarragona Cruise Port, GPH started operations in Tarragona in April 2022 with plans to build a new cruise terminal that will rely on solar power. The construction of the new cruise terminal is scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2023 and be finished in May 2024.

Regarding the Las Palmas, Fuerteventura, and Lanzarote cruise ports and the operations started in 2022, GPH revealed that the project includes the construction of new cruise terminals in all three ports, the largest one being in Las Palmas. The cruise terminal will be constructed using sustainable recycled materials to achieve a low carbon footprint. The port will also get new retail and food and beverage venues.

GHP said that the construction of new cruise terminals in the three ports will begin in the second quarter of 2023 and is expected to be completed by May 2024 for Fuerteventura and Lanzarote and May 2025 for Las Palmas. GHP expects increased passenger volumes in 2023, by up to 20 percent across the three islands.

In addition, Global Ports Services plans to expand its port and ground agency services within its network in Spain.