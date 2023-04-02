GF Piping Systems Opens Warehouse in Fort Lauderdale

GF Piping Systems announced the opening of a new 4.000-square-meter warehouse for products and services for the cruise industry in Ft. Lauderdale on March 27, 2023.

Eric Arenas, marine technical director at GF Piping Systems Marine USA, said: “We believe that customer proximity is essential to providing the highest quality piping systems – and creating connections for life. I personally look forward to welcome customers at our new facility and show them GF Piping Systems’ sustainable water solutions that reflect decades of experience in the industry.”

The new facility is a significant increase compared to the old warehouse of 1.000 square meters of floor space that operated for more than 40 years. The new warehouse is large enough to store over 13 kilometers of pipes, while 23 employees will handle distribution and sales for customers across the cruise industry.

The purpose of the new warehouse is to increase customer proximity. The site covers the company’s entire marine portfolio, including Instaflex, ecoFIT, Sanipex MT, iFIT, COOL-FIT, SeaDrain White, Marine grade PVC-C and PVC-U piping systems. The facility also includes a showroom and training center that introduces customers to the products and services as well as capabilities for custom solutions

Christian Ludwig, head of marine at GF Piping Systems, said: “GF Piping Systems is a longtime partner and supplier for shipyards and operators across the marine sector, and the cruise industry in particular. We want to further improve the customer experience by enhancing product availability and offering services that make the installation of our products as easy as possible – in applications ranging from cruise ships to floating wind farms.”