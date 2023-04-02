Galveston Port Off to a Strong Start in 2023

The Port of Galveston is off to a strong start in 2023 with increased performance for cargo and cruise ships in February this year, compared to last year, according to a statement.

Port of Galveston welcomed a total of 71 cruise sailings compared to February last year, up 22 percent and recorded 521,503 passenger movements (embarkations and debarkations) which is an increase of 123 percent

“Solid financial performance is helping our self-sustaining port fund major capital projects, including cruise terminal and cargo facility expansions. All of this translates into more jobs and regional economic growth,” said Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves Port director and CEO.

The port also saw an increase in cargo (52 total, a 13 percent increase) and lay ship calls, (55 total, a 10 percent increase).

“As these numbers reflect, cruising from Galveston Island has never been better. We estimate 355 sailings in 2023, a new record in the port’s 22-year history as a cruise homeport. We’re also on track to break our previous record of more than 1 million cruise passengers last year.”

Rees said that the factors contributing to the industry growth include the growing popularity of cruise vacations, the port’s location and the opening of a third cruise terminal in November 2022, among other factors.

“With all of this going for our port, it’s no surprise that popular cruise lines Carnival and Royal Caribbean, both long-time port cruise partners, are investing in cruise terminal infrastructure and newer and larger ships for Galveston. Other major cruise lines, Disney, Norwegian and Princess, have seasonal sailings from Galveston.”

“This cruise and cargo growth translates into new jobs and more hours for union workers. Experts forecast more than 650,000 union hours on the Galveston waterfront in 2023, the highest in years, “ added Rees.