Former Seabourn President Meadows Back as Consultant

Seabourn has announced that Rick Meadows, former president of Seabourn, will serve as Senior Advisor to the President, Natalya Leahy, according to a statement.

In her new role, Leahy will consult with Meadows as needed during her onboarding process, working on multiple aspects of the business, including fostering relationships with external partners.

Leahy expressed her desire to leverage Meadows’ historical knowledge and experience to further elevate Seabourn in the luxury travel space.

Meadows, who retired in May 2020 after 35 years of service, was responsible for all global business and operations at Seabourn from 2011 to 2020, during which the company launched three new ships and introduced expedition-style offerings, including the order and design work to construct two purpose-built expedition ships, Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit.

“I have always had a strong relationship with Rick since he hired me in my former role as CFO within Holland America Group over 7 years ago,” Leahy said. “As an industry veteran, Rick embodies the Seabourn culture with a deep understanding of the brand and luxury segment. From the moment of my appointment, I knew I wanted to leverage his historical knowledge and experience to further elevate Seabourn in the ultra-luxury travel space.”