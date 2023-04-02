Five Cruise Ships and Nearly 20,000 Guests Visit St. Maarten

Nearly 20,000 guests visited St. Maarten on Tuesday onboard five different cruise ships. Offering cruises to different parts of the Caribbean, the MSC Seaside, the Harmony of the Seas, the Carnival Magic, the Harmony of the Seas and the Norwegian Epic docked at the Port of Philipsburg.

Wrapping up a season in the Southern Caribbean, the MSC Seaside is currently offering a seven-night voyage in the region.

After sailing from Martinique on April 8, the cruise also features visits to Guadeloupe, Antigua, Barbados and Dominica.

Following the round-trip itinerary, the MSC Cruises ship is set to reposition to Port Canaveral – its homeport for the upcoming summer season.

The Harmony of the Seas, meanwhile, is offering a seven-night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean departing from Miami. The itinerary, which left South Florida on April 8, also includes visits to St. Thomas and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Another ship based in Florida, the Carnival Magic sailed from Port Canaveral on April 8 for a eight-night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean. In addition to St. Maarten, the Carnival Cruise Line ship is set to visit Grand Turk, San Juan and St. Kitts before returning to its homeport.

Also sailing from the Sunshine State, the Celebrity Constellation visited the Port of Philipsburg as part of a ten-night cruise that departed from Tampa on April 7. Set to be followed by a transatlantic crossing to Europe, the itinerary also features St. Thomas, San Juan, Dominican Republic and Antigua as ports of call.

Based in Puerto Rico, the Norwegian Epic is offering a seven-night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean. The itinerary sailed from San Juan on April 9 and also includes visits to St. Lucia and other destinations in the region.

Set to reposition to the Mediterranean, the Norwegian Cruise Line ship offers an additional itinerary in the region before departing on a transatlantic crossing on April 22.