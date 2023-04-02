Explora Journeys Names Mike Horn as Brand Ambassador

Explora Journeys announced that adventurer Mike Horn would be joining as the cruise line’s brand ambassador, according to a press release.

Michael Ungerer, CEO of Explora Journeys, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Mike Horn to the Explora Journeys family. Mike’s dedication to adventure and the environment fits perfectly with our brand values, and we’re excited to work with him to create unforgettable and sustainable experiences for our discerning travelers.”

Horn is an adventurer, explorer and environmentalist with experience in expeditions to remote and challenging environments including the Arctic, Antarctic and Amazon. His work with communities and various conservation organizations has helped promote sustainable living.

In his new role, Horn will work with the team on developing adventure destination experiences and unique onboard programs. He will apply his vast experience and knowledge to lead guests in exploring some of the world’s most remote destinations.

Horn will be onboard the inaugural “Arctic Geyser, Calving Glaciers, and Fiery Lands of Ice” journey which sails from Reykjavik to New York City from September 9-25 2023. Horn will take guests on two different hikes in remote areas of Greenland. Travelers can also listen to him speak onboard the Explora I, where he will talk about how he prepares himself for his extreme expeditions.

“I am impressed by the sustainability initiatives of the Cruise Division of MSC Group,” said Horn. “Their dedication to innovation and technology aligns with my vision for a world in which we all have to adapt to an ever-changing environment. I am delighted to work closely with Explora Journeys to attain significant accomplishments, promote sustainability and create unforgettable experiences that connect us with nature.”