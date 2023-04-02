Explora I Completes Sea Trials

Explora Journeys announced that the Explora I has successfully completed sea trials and will undergo final preparations for the inaugural voyage in July 2023.

Michael Ungerer, CEO of Explora Journeys, said: “Our vision and purpose from day one has been to create an ocean travel experience like no other and we are thrilled that the first of our ground-breaking new class of ships, Explora I will start sailing in July 2023. The sea trials are a critical part of the process and we’re pleased that Explora I passed with flying colors. Our team has worked tirelessly to design and build a ship that offers the perfect combination of luxury, adventure, and sustainability, and we can’t wait to share it with our guests.”

The ship’s naming ceremony is scheduled to take place in Civitavecchia (Rome) on July 8 followed by its 15-night inaugural cruise from Southampton departing on July 17. The ship will sail to the Norwegian fjords, the Arctic Circle and Copenhagen, Denmark.

The ship will feature 14 decks with 16,000 sqm (178,680 sq ft) of public space as well as 461 Ocean front ‘Homes at Sea’ averaging 42 sqm. Guests can choose between 22 Ocean Residences, 67 Ocean Penthouses, 301 Ocean Terrace Suites and 70 Ocean Grand Terrace Suites. Travelers can enjoy fine dining and drinks in six restaurants, 12 bars and lounges. There are also three outdoor pools, one indoor pool and 64 private cabanas.

The Explora I will also feature a range of environmental supporting technologies such as a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system that reduces nitrogen oxide emissions by 90 percent and an advanced wastewater treatment system.