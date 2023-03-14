Emerald Partners with Chef Ben Robinson for Two Sailings

Emerald Cruises announced that it has partnered with Chef Ben Robinson for two culinary-themed cruises onboard the Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara, according to a press release.

Robinson, best known from TV’s Below Deck, will prepare his delicacies on two eight-day sailings: the Coastal Gems of Italy and Croatia cruise departing from Venice on October 28, 2023, and the Hidden Charms of the Caribbean sailing departing from San Juan, Puerto Rico, on March 2, 2024.

“As you can imagine I’m a huge fan of yacht cruising, so when I learned about Emerald Cruises’ beautiful, modern yachts, I knew I wanted to cook onboard. It’s a natural fit for me,” said Chef Robinson. “I look forward to sharing my passion for food with the guests and exploring the culinary traditions of these regions together.”

During these sailings, guests will have plenty of opportunities to taste Chef Robinson’s cuisine and learn some valuable cooking tricks from him. The sailing will include an evening welcome reception with a signature cocktail, and live cooking demonstration and an interactive Q&A session. Chef Robinson will also customize three dinner menus for guests in La Cucina dining room during the voyages.

The Coastal Gems of Italy and Croatia cruise calls on two ports in Croatia—Šibenik and Dubrovnik—before visiting the port towns of Brindisi and Gallipoli and then Messina in Sicily followed by Naples and Rome.

The Hidden Charms of the Caribbean cruise will call on Culebra and Vieques Islands in Puerto Rico, St. John, USVI and Jost Van Dyke in the BVI, St. Barths and St. Kitts before ending in St. John’s Antigua.

Chef Ben Robinson gained an apprenticeship at a three-Michelin Star restaurant The Fat Duck. He served as head chef on yachts for over ten years and is well known for his appearances on Bravo Television Network’s Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Galley Talk.