Cunard Cancels Crossings Onboard the Queen Mary 2

Cunard has recently cancelled two transatlantic crossings onboard the Queen Mary 2.

Scheduled to sail on April 23 and April 30, 2023, the cruises couldn’t go ahead due to technical reasons, the company said in statements sent to booked guests.

“The Queen Mary 2 arrived into Southampton last night for assessment of a technical issue,” Cunard explained on a later issued on April 23.

“Unfortunately, after further investigation, it has been confirmed that this work will take longer to resolve than anticipated and the ship is unable to sail until this is completed,” the company continued.

As a result, the statement added, the Voyage M310/A had to be cancelled.

Sailing from Southampton to New York, the seven-night crossing was scheduled to depart on April 23 and included six full days at sea.

A second crossing was also cancelled due to the same technical issue. In a separate statement, Cunard informed guests sailing on the April 30 departure that the cruise is no longer going ahead.

“We are sorry to advise of the cancellation of Voyage M311A from New York to Southampton,” the company said.

“This is due to necessary technical maintenance taking place on the ship in Southampton this week,” the latter added.

Returning to the UK, the one-way voyage was scheduled to sail from New York. Set to arrive in Southampton on May 7, the seven-night eastbound itinerary also included six full days at sea.

Passengers affected by both cancellations will receive full refunds to their original method of payment, Cunard said, in addition to a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) of 20 percent of the amount paid for the cancelled reservations.

The FCC will be automatically set up and can be used for any future booking booked prior to April 23, 2025.

“Once again, we are sincerely sorry for the inconvenience this will cause,” Cunard added on both statements.