Crystal Reveals 2024 World Cruise on Serenity

Crystal announced today that its 2024 World Cruise aboard the Crystal Serenity is available to book.

Sailing from San Diego or Miami over the course of 125 nights, the journey will visit 29 countries and 62 destinations, the company said.

Guests can choose to add on a Panama Canal segment which would extend the overall cruise to 141 nights.

Destinations include Colombia, French Polynesia, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Egypt, Jordan, Italy and the French Riviera.

Guests booking the world cruise will receive benefits including an ‘As You Wish’ shipboard credit of $1,500 per person, double occupancy and an air credit of $1,000 per person. Crystal Society members will receive additional savings for a limited time. The cruise will also include a welcome celebration reception, gala dinners and specially themed onboard and shoreside events.

Additionally, Fernando Barroso de Oliveira has been appointed to serve as Crystal’s World Cruise Ambassador. Having spent the last six decades traveling the globe, he will be on hand to share his incredible knowledge and guidance with guests.

“I am honored to serve as the 2024 World Cruise Ambassador,” said Barroso de Oliveira. “I am so looking forward to hosting our guests throughout the voyage sharing my expertise and ensuring every encounter is exceptional.”

“Experiencing world wonders such as the pyramids of Egypt, Petra in Jordan, Ephesus in Turkey or the Colosseum in Rome while enjoying unique shore excursions curated by Abercrombie & Kent will be an experience of a lifetime,” he added. “Throughout the course of their voyage, guests will be treated to the unparalleled service, world-class dining and entertainment that had made Crystal an award-winning cruise line for nearly 30 years.”