Crystal Announces Return of Cruise Directors

Crystal Cruises announced the return of cruise directors as the cruise line prepares for its inaugural season under new ownership, according to a press release.

“Serving as cruise director is one of the most important roles onboard, and we are so excited to have this group rejoin our team,” said Vice President of Entertainment for Crystal Cruises, Keith Cox. “They each bring their own unique style which guests have come to know and love when sailing with Crystal.”

Rick Spath will serve as cruise director on the Crystal Serenity when the ship returns to service in July while Russ Grieve will lead the team onboard the Crystal Symphony starting in September.

Crystal is also bringing back Raphael Derkson, who will be the first to serve as the musical director for the Crystal Serenity before he takes over as cruise director following Spath.

Spath has over 40 years of experience at sea and was first appointed as cruise director back in 1984. He has worked with Crystal Cruises for 18 years. Spath will lead the upcoming 2024 world cruise.

Grieve is an industry veteran, who served as cruise director on the Azamara Quest before joining Crystal Cruises in 2018. Before assuming the role, he used to be a singer and a dancer.

Derkson joined Crystal in 1999 first as a musical director and later taking on the role of a cruise director.

In addition to the three returning cruise leaders, Crystal Brand Ambassador Fernando Barroso de Oliveira will join the Crystal Serenity’s world cruise. He will participate in some tours and shoreside activities sharing tips.