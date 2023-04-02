Cruise Season Gets Going in Seattle; 1.4 Million Expected

The Port of Seattle, which marked the beginning of the cruise season with the arrival of the Norwegian Bliss on April 15, forecasts that 289 calls will bring 1.4 million revenue passengers in 2023, according to a press release.

“This six-month cruise season delivers a critical economic boost for all of King County,” said Port of Seattle Executive Director Steve Metruck.

The demand for the Seattle to Alaska cruise itinerary made it possible for our port to expand investments in workforce development and clean energy infrastructure. We recently helped form the world’s only cruise-focused ‘Green Corridor’ effort, focused on exploring decarbonization strategies from the Pacific Northwest to Alaska. With so much interest in this itinerary, partnership with cruise lines and ports along the route, we see extraordinary potential for the economic and environmental future of Seattle cruise.”

The cruise season at the Port of Seattle runs from April 15 until October 30 and is expected to support over $900 million in economic activity, bring about 5,500 jobs and contribute $14.5 million in statewide taxes. Additionally, each homeported ship brings in more than $4 million to the local economy.

The Port also said it expects more ships to rely on shore power connections, which enables them to turn off diesel engines while docked, thus reducing air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. According to the Port, 111 cruise calls will connect at Terminal 91 this year, which is almost double the connection rate compared to last year.