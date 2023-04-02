Cruise Saudi to Attend 2023 Arabian Travel Market

Cruise Saudi announced that it will join travel leaders at the four-day 2023 Arabian Travel Market, according to a press release.

Cruise Saudi’s CEO, Lars Clasen said: “The Arabian Travel Market is the leading international travel and tourism trade event in the GCC. Cruise Saudi is confident in unlocking further business potential throughout our participation and we look forward to being present alongside leading industry stakeholders and peers.”

This year’s Arabian Travel Market, held at Dubai’s World Trade Centre, will be the largest professional tourism event in the region. Cruise Saudi’s goal is to help attract 1.3 million cruise passenger visits by 2035, thus contributing the Vision 2030’s plan to increase total GDP from tourism to 10 percent.

“Saudi offers superior connectivity to the rest of the world – approximately 250 million people in Europe, Asia and Africa, live within a three-hour flight from the Red Sea or Arabian Gulf.”

“Cruise Saudi has been spearheading the development of a fully integrated, world-class cruise industry in the country,” added Clasen.

“With the support of the government and our partners, we have been able to develop three ports – Jeddah Islamic Port, Yanbu Commercial Port on the Red Sea, and King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam – with the necessary cruising infrastructure to welcome international cruise ships and passengers to experience the stunning Red Sea and Arabian Gulf coastlines.”