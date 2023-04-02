Costa Presents C|Club 2023 Cruises

Costa Cruises announced the C|Club 2023 cruises, two unique event cruises created exclusively for members of the Italian company’s loyalty program, according to a press release.

The two cruises are fourteen day sailings onboard the Costa Favolosa in June exploring destinations in Norway and the Lofoten Islands and then discovering Tunisia and Morocco in September. The first voyage departs on June 25 and the second on September 23, 2023.

Activities planned for C|Club members include gastronomic experiences, excursions, themed parties and show as well as surprises and special guests.

On the journey to Norway, chefs Bruno Barbieri and Ángel León with participate in cooking demonstrations onboard the Costa Favolosa, showcasing dishes never offered before.

Ángel León will focus on cuisine inspired by the sea, while Bruno Barbieri will focus on sustainable cuisine.

There will be a party onboard every evening, accompanied by performances by international artists including the dIRE sTRATO cover band playing the music of the British rock band Dire Straits. Theme parties and competitions between guests will also take place.

The first itinerary includes calls to Ijumiden (The Netherlands), Stavanger (Norway), Molde (Norway), Andalsnes (Norway), sailing, Bodo (Norway), Narvik (Norway), Leknes (Norway), Trondheim (Norway), Maloy (Norway), sailing, Bremerhaven (Germany), Ijumiden (The Netherlands).

The second itinerary includes visits to Savona (Italy), Civitavecchia/Rome (Italy), Palermo (Italy), Tunis, Cartagena (Spain), Tangier (Morocco), Casablanca (Morocco), Cadiz (Spain), Malaga (Spain), Barcelona (Spain), Marseille (France) and Savona (Italy).