Costa Fortuna Crew Takes Environmental Action in Heraklion

In celebration of Earth Day, crew members of the Costa Fortuna took environmental action during their stay at the Port of Heraklion on April 23, in order to deepen environmental awareness, according to a press release.

Fully equipped and with a garbage transport car provided by the Heraklion Port Authority, the Costa Fortuna crew cleaned the coast of the bay of Dermata where a huge amount of debris was accumulated.

The initiative sends the message that everyone should get involved and give their contribution to protect the plane, according to a statement from the port.

The CEO of OLI (the port authority) Minas Papadakis thanked the officers Costa Fortuna including Costache Stefan, environmental manager and Foslui Florina, human resources director, for this environmental gesture stating that Earth Day is an opportunity to show the appreciation for the planet that has hosted humanity for millions of years and to acquire new habits.