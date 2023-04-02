Costa Firenze Wraps Up First Season in South America

After nearly five months in the region, the Costa Firenze successfully completed its first season in South America on April 16.

Set to be transferred to Carnival Cruise Line in 2024, the Costa Cruises vessel offered a series of domestic cruises in Brazil during its maiden local season.

Departing from Santos, Rio de Janeiro and Salvador, the ship’s regular seven-night itinerary also featured a visit to Ilhéus, in addition to three full days at sea.

The Costa Firenze is now offering a transatlantic crossing ahead of a farewell season in Northern Europe.

The 19-night repositioning voyage sailed from Santos and features visits to seven destinations before arriving in Savona – Costa’s main homeport in Italy – on May 5.

Ports of call include Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and Fortaleza, in Brazil, as well as Tenerife, Málaga and Barcelona, in Spain, and Marseille, in France.

Following a subsequent one-way voyage to Germany, the Costa Firenze is set to offer a series of seven-night cruises to the Norwegian Fjords and Denmark during the entire 2023 summer.

Departing from the German port of Kiel, the program includes visits to Geiranger, Stavanger, Haugesund, Copenhagen and more.

After additional itineraries in the Mediterranean and the Atlantic during the 2023-2024 winter, the Costa Firenze bids farewell to Costa Cruises in early 2024.

The ship will then be added to Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Fun Italian Style concept. Following a drydock in Europe, the 2021-built vessel joins the Carnival Venezia offering Italian-themed cruises in North America starting in May.

During its maiden season, the Carnival Firenze is set to operate a year-round program of Mexican Riviera and Baja California cruises out of the Port of Long Beach.

Itineraries include four- to seven-night sailing to popular destinations in the region, including Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and more.

Originally built to serve the Chinese market, Costa Firenze’s public areas and staterooms draw inspiration from the Italian city of Florence.

Among its main features, the 4,232-guest ship offers a two-deck pool deck with a sliding glass roof, a complete water park, a set of specialty restaurants and a larger-than-average casino.