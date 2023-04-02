Coral Expeditions Hosts Solar Eclipse Viewing

Coral Expeditions hosted 320 guests onboard its fleet of three expedition ships to experience the hybrid solar eclipse, according to a statement.

“This adventure been the culmination of almost 4 years of planning and preparations across the team and with our travel partners” said Commercial Director Jeff Gillies. “The experience has been worth the wait for those enthusiastic eclipse chasers who were rewarded with clear skies and ideal conditions in some of the world’s most pristine natural places”.

Coral Expeditions’ fleet was positioned at sea in Australia’s Northwest for this rare natural phenomenon while the 12-night solar eclipse cruise was hosted onboard the Coral Adventurer.

This voyage was planned in partnership with Australian Geographic and included multiple guest lecturers onboard including Astronomer at Large, Professor Fred Watson and nature photographer, Scott Portelli. Travelers enjoyed the eclipse viewing from the Scott Reef marine reserve.

“We experienced 75 seconds in the shadow of the moon thanks to the brilliant captain and crew who couldn’t do enough to ensure that all guests had a truly awesome eclipse – viewed under the best possible conditions,” said Watson.

The expedition leaders commented: “It was an exhilarating and emotional day for all. Our position was ideal in the protected Scott Reef area and with the idyllic Sandy Islet offering guests a private cay as a natural viewing platform. The lagoon was brimming with seabirds and flying fish on our approach. The anticipation was palpable from guests armed with tripods, telescopic lens, and champagne at the ready. As the eclipse washed over us there was a feeling of awe and excitement with screams of delight. The skies darkened and we could see stars and then at the point of totality, the flare around the eclipse lit up like a ring of distant fire. The nature reacted around us in a state of confusion. When all was over, champagne flutes were filled and we fell back into the clear water of the shallows to soak it all in with huge smiles on our faces”.

The Coral Discoverer wаs positioned at Ah Chong Island off the coast of Karratha in Western Australia and hosted 70 guests. The Coral Geographer was at sea near Seringapatam Reef with 120 onboard who are on a 14-night Wilderness Travel expedition.