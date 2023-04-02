Coral Expeditions Begins New Waterfall Season Offer

Coral Expeditions started its 30th year of the 10-day Kimberley expeditions, celebrating the new waterfall season by offering $15,000 cruises per couple for selected cabin categories for the 10-night The Kimberley Cruise onboard the Coral Discoverer, departing in May and June 2023, according to a company statement. .

“Our crew report that the abundant wet season has led to spectacular flow at the many waterfalls of the Kimberley and wildlife spotting along the way. This is a rare opportunity to experience one of Australia’s great landscapes at an attractive rate whilst supporting the local economy” said Commercial Director Jeff Gillies.

Guests can now book Coral Expeditions’ Kimberley waterfall season sailings and the new $15,000 offer is subject to availability.

Highlights of the Kimberley Expeditions include: