Copenhagen Malmö Port Welcomes First Cruise Call in 2023

Copenhagen Malmö Port (CMO) has welcomed the first cruise ship call in 2023 with the arrival of the Ocean Nova at Nordre Toldbo on April 14.

According to a press release, CMP’s terminals in Copenhagen, Malmö, and Visby, will welcome a total of 432 calls: 290 in Copenhagen, 136 in Visby, and 6 in Malmö. The ports also expect about 74 calls from small cruise ships (with under 500 passengers) while 30 percent of these calls will be turnarounds.

“We are excited to see a total of 432 expected cruise calls in 2023 at our ports with a well-balanced mix of smaller, medium, and larger vessels representing different segments and nationalities. Every year we are experiencing a gradual increase of calls from small cruise ships including exploration and niche vessels which are favorites amongst the destinations and local communities” said Luis de Carvalho, CMP’s commercial cruise director.

Among the ships that will call at CMP this year are nine maiden calls including the Explora 1, Disney Dream, SH Diana, Costa Firenze and Scenic Eclipse. Additionally, the MSC Euribia’s naming ceremony will take place in Copenhagen on June 8. Overall, the ports expect to double the number of Christmas calls compared to the previous year.

“Once again, our three Nordic cruise destinations Copenhagen, Visby, and Malmö – are popular amongst both cruise guests and cruise lines. Together with all our destinations and local partners, we continue to work hard on our efforts to build a more prosperous and sustainable cruise industry. And on that note, it is important to mention our cooperation with ports, destinations, and cruise organizations in the region to improve our cruise offer aiming at an all-year-round cruise season” added de Carvalho.