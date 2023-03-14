Chef Bryan Voltaggio Returns to Scenic Cruises

Scenic announced that Top Chef alumnus Bryan Voltaggio is returning to Scenic for a couple of special culinary cruises in 2023 and 2024, according to a statement,

“We saw great success with Chef Voltaggio’s South of France sailing, and the next logical step was to not only return to the rivers of France, but to expand the program to our ultra-luxury ocean sailings onboard Scenic Eclipse,” said Ken Muskat, managing director for Scenic US. “We’re so excited about this partnership, and we see it as proof that our culinary program is among the best the cruise industry has to offer.”

Voltaggio will bring his distinctive culinary style first on the Scenic Eclipse during a nine-day Iconic Panama Canal sailing, departing from Montego Bay on October 31, 2023. Then, next summer, he will return to the Scenic Diamond for an eight-day Bordeaux Affair itinerary on departing on June 18, 2024.

“I’m very much looking forward to sailing with Scenic again, and to add my culinary touches to the guest experience,” said Voltaggio. “It’s exciting to discover the world through food, and I’m honored to be back onboard to explore the bold flavors of the Caribbean, South and Central America as well as the fields, farms and vineyards of Bordeaux with the Scenic family.”

Guests on these special departures will have the opportunity to meet and learn from Chef Voltaggio. There will also be an evening welcome reception where guests can sip a custom cocktail. Voltaggio will share his culinary secrets during onboard cooking demonstrations and travelers will have the chance to sample his cooking. This will be followed by afternoon Q&A sessions where the chef will discuss his experiences as a chef.

Voltaggio is the executive chef and owner of numerous restaurants including Thatcher & Rye and is the chef and partner at Voltaggio Brothers Steakhouse, Volt Burger, Vulcania, and Retro. He was also a finalist of the James Beard Foundation Award, Top Chef, Top Chef Masters (season five), and most recently Top Chef All-Stars.