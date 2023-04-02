Charlottetown Welcomes First Cruise Ship of 2023

The Port of Charlottetown has welcomed its first ship in 2023, marking the start of what will be a record-breaking cruise season, according to a press release.

Holland America’s Zaandam arrived at Port Charlottetown on Wednesday, April 26 and the ship is scheduled to make a total of 15 calls to the port this year.

“We are delighted to welcome our first visitors of 2023 and excited for all of our cruise guests to enjoy a front-row experience of historic Charlottetown and our beautiful island the minute they step off their ship, ” said Mike Cochrane, CEO of Port Charlottetown.

The Zaandam’s arrival kicked off what will be the biggest cruise season in the history of the port with visits from 91 ships and 148,500 cruise passengers. Additionally, nine ships will make their inaugural calls to Port Charlottetown during this cruise season.

“With the start of an anticipated record-breaking 2023 cruise ship season, comes the energy and excitement of a strong year for tourism,” said Cory Deagle, minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture. “Our cruise ship passengers want a unique and inviting experience and that is just what PEI delivers. We are ready for, and eagerly welcome, the opportunity to share the beauty and hospitality of our province.”

This year’s cruise season at Port of Charlottetown will run until November 4, concluding with a call the MS Insignia.